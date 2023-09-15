WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who had a charge of trying to run over her boyfriend in March dismissed, is now charged with going to a motel and throwing a brick at the car of a woman she believed was in the room with her boyfriend.

Halley Schroeder is charged with criminal mischief over $2,500. The charge was filed September 13, 2023, for the alleged vandalism on July 29, 2023.

The victim called to report the damage to her 2022 Nissan at a motel on Kell West.

She said she was in the room and heard a noise and went outside and found her car with a large dent on the driver’s side and a brick lying on the ground.

She said she was allowed to view hotel surveillance video which clearly showed Schroeder walking up to the car with a brick and throwing it three times at a window and the body of the car.

She told police she believed Halley was upset the man Schroeder was in a relationship with was in the room with her.

Police said when they located Halley, she admitted throwing the brick because she was upset her boyfriend was in a hotel with another woman.

Damage was estimated at between $6,500 and $7.500.

The assault charge in March was later no-billed by the grand jury. The police report for that incident on Huff Street stated video recorded by a witness showed Halley had tried to run over her boyfriend, but he had dived out of the way at the last minute.

Police said they found Halley in the area, and she told them she had received a call from her boyfriend’s phone, and she could hear him having sex, and she went to the house to confront him about cheating on her.

While that charge was later dropped, another charge filed that day for possession of Percocet pills is pending.