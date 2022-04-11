WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — A Wichita Falls woman is facing multiple charges after police said she interfered with an arrest of a shooting suspect, bit and clamped onto an officer’s thumb and began hitting, scratching and kicking him.

Cassandra Owens is charged with assault of an officer, resisting arrest and interfering with an officer’s duties.

Casandra Owens Wichita County booking photo

Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott at about 4 a.m. Sunday investigating reports of shots being fired.

They said they saw a possible suspect get into a vehicle and while trying to get him to get out, they said Owens got between them and the suspect.

An officer tried to grab her but said she twisted out of his grasp and fell back in the vehicle then planted her feet on his chest and began kicking.

When the officer grabbed her by her shoulders to try and pull her out, he said she twisted her head and bit down on his thumb and kept her teeth clamped down on it.

He said while doing this, she was also hitting and scratching him in the face.

Other officers finally got her out and into custody.

The officer said he had teeth marks on his left hand, footprints all over his uniform and scratches around his right eye.