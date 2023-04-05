WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is accused of driving drunk with a child passenger, hitting several curbs and a utility pole after leaving the parking lot of a super market.

Jessy Casarez was arrested Sunday, April 2, 2023, and charged with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Police were dispatched to a reported accident at 4600 Kell West just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they said Casarez was sitting outside a vehicle which had wrecked into a utility pole on the west side of Fairway.

Officers said Casarez was unable to answer questions and was making unintelligible noises and kept staggering and falling when she tried to stand up.

An officer said while she was being helped to the ambulance, he could detect a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

A witness told police they were behind her as she was leaving the parking lot and said she hit a curb, then stopped in the exit for a long time before pulling onto Fairway and going south at a high rate of speed, hitting another curb on the west side and then running into the pole in the grass.

While medical technicians checked on injuries, police said the child in the vehicle said Casarez had been drinking alcohol and was very confused while driving and kept asking the child where to go.

Police obtained a warrant to draw a blood sample at the hospital, and after being discharged, Casarez was booked into jail.