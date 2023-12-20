WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— City View Independent School District Police said a woman’s confrontation in which her ex-husband was hit with her truck was recorded on cameras on the elementary campus.

Cherish Nettles, 38, was booked into jail Tuesday, Dec. 19, and released on bond Wednesday, Dec. 20, on a charge of assault family violence, and also theft charges from earlier this year.

Police said Nettle’s former husband reported she had run over him with a pickup when he was at City View School for his son’s basketball practice on November 27, 2023. He said Nettles was in the parking lot to pick up their sons, and when he came out, she asked to talk to him, and he declined.

He said she became angry and that she was going to keep the kids.

He said he was standing at the rear passenger side of her truck talking to his son, who was in the truck, and she told him to move, or she would run over him.

As he was saying goodbye to his son, the alleged victim said she began to drive off with the truck door still open and hit and knocked him to the ground, causing pain and injury.

Police said the victim provided copies of a restraining order he had obtained against Nettles.

Police said surveillance video corroborated the victim’s description of what happened, showing him being hit and tumbling to the ground. They said photographs were taken of injuries to his arm, abdomen, leg and face. Another warrant was filed on Nettles Dec. 6 alleging numerous thefts committed at the Walmart on Central Freeway over the past year.

Walmart asset protection officers said they identified Nettles as the person involved in thefts on nine separate dates from late November 2022 to August 2023.