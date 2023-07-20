WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old Arizona woman is accused of punching a pregnant nurse in the stomach while being booked into jail for allegedly starting a fight at a bar early Thursday morning, July 20.

Bianca Jones is charged with public intoxication and assault of a pregnant person.

Wichita Falls Police arrested her at Fat Albert’s on Rhea Road just after midnight after a disturbance.

Witnesses reported she was refusing to leave and was becoming violent.

When they arrived, police said they found her on her back in the parking lot with a bloody nose. Police said they learned she had started a fight, and the other person had defended themselves.

Officers said they offered to let herself find a ride home with someone, but she would not listen and became more agitated, so she was arrested for public intoxication.

When they arrived at the jail, a nurse tried to treat her bloody nose, but officers said Jones became combative and punched the nurse, who is 2 months pregnant, in her stomach.

Staff restrained Jones, and the nurse reported feeling stomach pain.