WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed on $30,000 bond for assault with what an officer described as a deadly weapon – a cooking pot.

Latrisha DiMarzio is charged with her second assault charge since July.

In the latest charge, police say on Friday evening November 3, police went to Old Windthorst Road about an assault with a weapon.

They found a male victim with blood running from his nose and a wound to a finger.

He said he and his girlfriend had been arguing and she threw liquid from a cup on him, then she grabbed a metal cooking pot and hit him in the face with it.

He said he was bleeding and bent over when she came up behind him and put him in a choke hold with her arm around his neck. They fell to the ground, and he said she then bit his finger.

Police found a metal pot with a large dent.

DiMarzio was also arrested at the same location in July when police say she assaulted the same victim and put him in a headlock.