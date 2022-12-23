WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities captured a woman after she was featured on this week’s Texoma’s Most Wanted.

According to the Wichita County Jail records, Destiny Davila was freed on a $30,000 bond after deputies arrested her on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, for warrants that were issued after her bond was revoked.

Court documentation showed Davila received three years probation after she pleaded guilty to assaulting two Wichita Falls Police officers in February 2022.

Police responded to an address on the city’s north side for a family disturbance. The officers found Davila hiding in a burned-out house and attempted to take her into custody. Two officers were injured when she resisted arrest.

She was eventually taken into custody and charged with two counts of assaulting a public servant. Court records showed warrants were issued after she failed to meet the terms of her probation.