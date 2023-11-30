WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A woman police said claimed she was only “tipsy,” not drunk, while driving with three children in her car is sentenced to state jail.

Jaylyn Crump, 24, was sentenced by Judge Charles Barnard Thursday, November 30, 2023, to one year in state jail after her original suspended sentence was revoked. Wichita Falls police said they found Crump in 2020 behind the wheel in the parking lot of the old Pioneer Restaurant on Southwest Parkway with the car in drive.

A young boy was sitting in the front seat without a safety seat and two young girls were in the back seat, secured.

All of the children were under 5 years old.

Officers said Crump told them she was on her way from a friend’s house and she may have been “tipsy, but not drunk” after drinking “Mad Dog” 20/20. Officers said she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech that they could smell alcohol on her breath, and she failed 11 of 12 other field sobriety checks.

She was placed on five-year probation in October 2021, and a motion to revoke was filed in May 2023. Crump was rearrested last December for allegedly assaulting her sister. Police said the victim and Crump began arguing and then wrestling after Crump reportedly threw the victim’s two-year-old son over her shoulder. This charge was dismissed when Crump agreed to plead true to the probation violation.