WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 46-year-old Wichita Falls woman gets her second arrest on child abuse charges.

Katina Miles, who was convicted of two counts of injury to a child in 2002, was jailed Friday, May 20, on a new charge according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

On May 14, Wichita Falls police got a report of an assault of an eight-year-old boy in the 1000 block of Woods.

They interviewed a witness who told them the victim and another boy had been playing in the yard and when they got tired, they went inside to play on a cell phone.

She said one of the boys told her his nose had been bleeding.

She said that boy’s mother, Miles, then arrived to pick him up and he got in her car and they drove off. She said Miles returned very quickly and asked who had assaulted her son causing his nose to bleed.

She said Miles began yelling at another boy and asking him who assaulted her son, and that boy pointed to the eight-year-old boy.

The witness said Miles became enraged and grabbed the eight-year-old by his hair with both her hands and began punching him repeatedly.

Police photos of the injured boy showed swelling and a cut that was bleeding on the upper left side of his head near the temple, and also several cuts on the left side of his neck.

In 2002, Miles was convicted of 2 counts of injury to a child and placed on probation, and authorities later filed to revoke her probation.

Jail records show 15 arrests since the late 1990s.