WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home.

According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th District Court to four years prison according to court documents.

In April 2020 her grandparents reported a burglary at their home while they were asleep in which cash, ID and credit cards and phones were taken.

Four days later police questioned Panas at a Walmart about a suspected theft and said Panas gave them a false name and I.D. for a woman whose mother was Panas’ godmother. They said the stolen IDs and cards in her purse.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition to burglary, she was charged with ID fraud, possession of a controlled substance and failure to ID.

After her arrest, Panas filed a request for a lower bond. She wrote that her grandfather was ill and she wanted to get out and spend as much time as possible with him.