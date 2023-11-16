WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for allegedly injuring her father.

According to police, on Wednesday, November 15, officers were sent to the 2700 block of Wenonah Boulevard for an assault.

The 66-year-old victim said he was in an argument with his grandson, who he is the legal guardian of, when Jennifer Martinez, 39, his daughter and the grandson’s mother, entered the house.

The victim said he attempted to push Martinez out because she was not invited, but he was hit in the back of his head, causing him to fall.

He said Martinez grabbed him as he was falling, and while they were on the ground, she smacked his glasses off his face and scratched his chest multiple times.

Police noted the victim’s shirt was torn. He had a lump on his forearm and red marks on his left shin. He said he was sure the injuries happened during the altercation.

The victim also said he was sore from fighting with Martinez.

Martinez is charged with injury to a child, elderly, disabled person. She was freed on a $10,000 bond.