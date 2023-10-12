WICHITA CO (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman whose young children went for help thinking she was dead after she passed out from drinking, with one of the children almost being run over in the street, pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Ashtyn Parsons’ plea deal in 89th District Court on Thursday, October 12, 2023, was for a five-year sentence suspended to probation.

When Iowa Park police arrived in the 1100 block of South Texowa in Iowa Park last November, a neighbor was holding the two and four-year-old children. She said she saw the two-year-old boy in the street, and he was almost hit by a pickup that slammed on the brakes to avoid running over him.

She said the girl told her their ‘mommy’ was inside the house and looked ‘dead and scary.’

Officers said they found Parsons inside the house passed out with a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

When they roused her, they said she admitted to drinking Maker’s Mark Whiskey.