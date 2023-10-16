WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who left her three young children alone for several hours pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Jasmica Hutchinson’s plea to her three counts was for a 2-year sentence, which was suspended to 4 years probation.

She was arrested last December when a maintenance man called the sheriff’s office to report he found the children in an apartment on Barnett Road while he was checking a water leak around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said the youngest child was in a playpen, and the other two were roaming around the apartment, and kitchen knives were accessible to them.

They said Hutchinson arrived home at about 7:20 p.m. and said she had left to get medicine for one of her children and drinks.

Hutchinson has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.