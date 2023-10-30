WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with three previous convictions of DWI who was found intoxicated with a child on her lap and the car stopped on railroad tracks in Wichita Falls was sentenced.

Lizbeth Mendoza, also known as Lizabeth Mendoza, pleaded guilty Friday, October 27, 2023, in 30th District Court to charges of child endangerment and DWI: 3rd or more.

She was sentenced to two years in state jail, suspended to five years probation for endangerment and 10 years prison, suspended to 10 years probation for DWI and fines of $750 and $1,600.

On January 27, 2022, around midnight, police responded to Vermont Street off Old Iowa Park Road after a call from a witness that a woman was in a car stuck on the tracks and had a baby on her lap.

The witness told officers he got the woman and child out before they arrived.

The officers noted Lizbeth Mendoza had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and swayed when she walked. The officers also noted the smelled of alcohol and seemed unaware that her vehicle was stuck on the tracks. Mendoza told the officers she was on her way home and that her house was “right there” while pointing to the street.

A criminal record check found she had three previous convictions for DWI. She was arrested and charged with DWI and refused to give a blood or breath sample. A blood warrant was issued, and a sample was taken and sent to a crime lab for analysis. It showed she was three times over the legal limit.

A review of surveillance video taken from a nearby store showed a train crossing less than two minutes before Mendoza’s vehicle pulled onto and stopped on the tracks.