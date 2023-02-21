WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 47-year-old Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced for her second child abuse conviction.

Katina Miles agreed to a plea deal for a 10-year sentence, suspended to five years probation.

In 2002, she was sentenced to three years probation on two counts of injury to a child. Prosecutors later filed to revoke that probation for three years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Miles’ second charge came in May of 2022 when police got a report of an assault on an eight-year-old boy in the 1000 block of Woods.

They interviewed a witness who told them the victim and another boy had been playing in the yard, and when they got tired, they went inside to play on a cell phone.

She said one of the boys told her his nose had been bleeding.

She said that the boy’s mother, Miles, then arrived to pick him up, and they drove off. She said Miles returned very quickly and asked who had assaulted her son, causing his nose to bleed.

She said Miles began yelling at another boy and asking him who assaulted her son, and that boy pointed to another eight-year-old boy.

The witness said Miles became enraged and grabbed the boy by his hair with both her hands and began punching him repeatedly.

Police photos of the injured boy showed swelling and a cut that was bleeding on the upper left side of his head near the temple, and also several cuts on the left side of his neck.