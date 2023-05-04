WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman charged with aggravated sexual assault and of continuous sexual abuse of a teenage girl is headed to prison for the next three decades.

Casey Lee Chapman pleaded guilty to one count of continuous sexual assault of a child earlier this morning in the 89th District Court, Judge Charles Barnard sentenced her to 30 years in prison, to be served day-to-day, meaning she will not be eligible for parole.

As a part of the plea bargain, 30 other pending counts were dismissed, all stemming from a relationship she entered with a girl who was 14 at the time following her sentencing, a friend of the victim read an impact statement on the victim’s behalf saying that she trusted Chapman, and because of what she did, her childhood was stolen from her.