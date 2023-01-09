WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman who was out on bond and did not show up for sentencing last Thursday, January 5, on charges of child endangerment and forgery of an elderly person.

Antreka Rucker was to appear in 89th District Court for sentencing of a plea bargain for 2 years in prison for the forgery and 6 months jail for child endangerment.

She had been placed on 3 years probation on those charges, and prosecutors said she violated her probation by failing to report to the probation office in 2019 through 2021.

The forgery involved a check of a 73-year-old woman who told police Rucker had once been her home health provider.

Police said Rucker changed the date and the amount of the check from $10 to $100 and was identified by the victim as the woman in a bank surveillance photo cashing the check.

Police were serving the arrest warrant for forgery in late 2017 at her apartment and said Rucker was not there, but a 3-year-old boy opened the door, and they also found a 5-month-old girl lying on a couch and a 1-year-old boy without clothes running around with a large metal construction nut in his mouth.

As of this posting, Rucker has not been booked into jail.