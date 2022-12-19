WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman arrested for trespassing at a residence she was barred from also faces a retaliation charge after an officer said she told him he was dead, and she was going to put a hit on him.

Frances Garvin was charged with retaliation, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

The officer said he was driving past a home in the 2200 block of Selma Drive Friday morning, December 16, and saw Garvin in the yard when he knew she had been barred from that location.

He stopped and said when he got out of his car, Garvin began to curse at him, and when he handcuffed her and began walking her to his car, she became combative and slipped out of her handcuffs.

After struggling with her, the officer said he got the handcuffs back on her and put her in the car. He said she began kicking the side of the door, so he put her in leg restraints.

From the time she was placed in handcuffs, the officer said Garvin was cursing and threatening him. He said she told him she was going to put a hit out on him, and she didn’t want to hear him “crying a river” after he was dealt with.

He said she told him she was getting her people to put a hit on him and that he was dead.

Since 2020, Garvin has been arrested 10 other times for criminal trespass and two times for resisting arrest.

All the prior charges were dismissed.