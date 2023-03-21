Amber Herring has been indicted by a grand jury for alleged assault of her daughter at a birthday party. Photo credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with a record of child endangerment who was arrested in February after appearing on the Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List has been indicted by the grand jury for alleged assault of her daughter at a birthday party.

Amber Herring of Holliday was arrested after a traffic stop near Elwood and Gladiolus on Feb. 13, 2023, and officers found she had a warrant on the assault charge. They said a search turned up a bottle in her jacket pocket containing 1.5 grams of meth.

Herring, who has an arrest record of child abuse, endangerment, and assault, had been out on bond since November for her latest charge of family violence and then a new warrant was issued when her bond was withdrawn.

The new indictment was for the November arrest for allegedly choking her teenage daughter after a birthday party. The girl said she was living with other family members and they were at a birthday party when Herring showed up and she could tell Herring was under the influence of narcotics.

She said she and Herring argued and Herring grabbed her throat and shoved her against the wall and choked her and scratched her face. Witnesses said another family member hit Herring on the head with a cell phone to stop the assault.

Police said the victim showed them a message from Herring that said, “You better not call the [expletive] cops or CPS [expletive]. I swear to [expletive] God, your life will be ruined.”

She has a pending charge for child abuse in February 2022 year when police said surveillance cameras at the Target store caught her hitting her 4-year-old daughter and slamming her into the grassy area of the parking lot.

Herring has 17 arrests with several charges of child endangerment and family violence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 2010 police say a home one of her children was in was raided by police and drugs were found.

In 2013, Herring was sentenced to 20 months in state jail when police said she left a week-old infant alone in a motel room to go buy and smoke meth.

Amber Herring is free on $35,000 bonds set after her last arrest.