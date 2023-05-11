WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who tried to hit paramedics coming to her aid after she crashed her car into a hotel lobby in Wichita Falls last October and then hit an officer has pleaded guilty.

Debra Judkins pleaded guilty Thursday, May 11, in 89th District Court for an 8-year suspended sentence with 240 hours of community service.

When officers arrived at the Red Roof Inn, they said paramedics were trying to treat Judkins, but she was cursing at them and trying to hit them.

When an officer tried to stop her, they said she punched him in the eye. He then grabbed both her arms, and they said she began trying to bite him on the arm multiple times.

She was finally restrained in handcuffs, placed on a stretcher, given a sedative, and taken to the hospital.

Judkins has 91 arrests since 1987. She was arrested most recently on May 5 this year for DWI and resisting arrest.

Also in 2021, she was arrested for mail theft when a neighbor said she took her package containing a flat-screen TV.

Police said she told them she took it to keep it from being stolen.