WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested two restaurant employees after they were reportedly caught trying to break into the safe.

According to the arrest affidavits, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Friday, officers were sent to Which Which restaurant, on Grant Street for a burglary of a building.

The manager of the store said three people were inside the store, two of whom were employees, attempting to break into the safe. The manager showed the officers live footage from the security camera. He said no one had permission to access the safe. The officers located a bag of cash taken from the register and two of the suspects, Michael Tyler Garies, and Grace Nicole Nelson.

The officers also found a variety of tools on the floor next to the safe, along with pieces of the safe. The suspects admitted they were trying to break into the safe to obtain approximately $4,100. The officers were told there was nearly $6,000 cash inside the store.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with engaging in criminal activity-theft over $2,500 and under $30K. Their bonds were set at $5,000.

The report did not specify what became of the third person.