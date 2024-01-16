WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested in 2018 and charged with concealing drugs in a body cavity in jail was again charged with drug possession after X-rays showed additional drugs hidden in his “private area.”

On Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, a police officer stopped a vehicle on Central Freeway for expired tags.

He said the driver, Adam Bolton, had two warrants from October for drug possession and evading arrest.

A female passenger told officers she had a crack and marijuana pipe in her purse. A search of the car turned up a square, white item that tested as crack cocaine.

During his search during jail book-in, Bolton was told he would be X-rayed and then told officers he had something concealed in his private area, according to officers.

The X-ray revealed a foreign object which police say Bolton took out. Police say the plastic baggie contained a little over 4 grams of cocaine.

The arrest warrants in October were issued when a deputy said he tried to make a traffic stop and Bolton sped away, weaving over the road until hitting a curb on Red Fox, where he got out and ran.

They said as he ran, he dropped drugs and a credit card with his name on it, leading to arrest warrants being issued.

The 2018 arrest also came after a traffic stop and police said when asked if he had anything on his body, Bolton repeatedly said no, and a jail search found a bag of synthetic marijuana in his body cavity.

Bolton’s 27 arrests include around 15 for drug-related charges.