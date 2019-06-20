Criminal charges filed on former Deputy City Manager

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

UPDATE: Deputy City Manager Jim Dockery has bonded out of the Wichita County Jail Thursday afternoon after being charged with possession of marijuana under four ounces.

Dockery tuned himself into authorities today.

His bond is set at $2,500. He is currently in Wichita County jail.

May 31, 2019

UPDATE: Deputy City Manager, Jim Dockery, resigns after a search warrant issued for his home resulted in authorities finding marijuana.

The Deputy City Manager in Wichita Falls is accused of growing marijuana at his home after Wichita County authorities executed a search warrant on Tuesday.

Since April, investigators with Wichita County District Attorney’s have been looking into the activities of Jim Dockery.

According to the search and arrest warrant, a DA’s office investigator heard from a source that Dockery was growing marijuana at his home on Wendover Street.

The source also said Dockery has used marijuana for many years and will provide marijuana for various family members.

City manager Darron Leiker stated the following:

“Deputy City Manager Jim Dockery has resigned, effective immediately, for personal reasons. I am appreciative of all his efforts and service to the City of Wichita Falls over the last 31 years.”

The DA’s Drug Enforcement Division began conducting trash pulls at Dockery’s home where investigators reported finding a clear plastic bag containing what later tested positive as marijuana.

They also discovered an empty bottle of Clear Eyes Redness Relief.

This month, officials did four other trash pulls, the latest one on Tuesday, and found other clear plastic bags of marijuana.

Authorities also found dried marijuana leaf, which investigators say are common in locations where marijuana is being grown.

The search and arrest warrant states that authorities seized one clear container containing marijuana, a Ralph Lauren box with pot, three marijuana cigarettes, a blue zipper bag containing marijuana and a box containing assorted marijuana growing equipment.

Dockery worked for the city since the 1990s serving as the Director of Finance, Assistant City Manager and recently Deputy City Manager. He is also the staff liaison to the 4A and 4B sales tax boards.

Texoma’s Homepage officials reached out to Mayor Stephen Santellana on Friday and all six city council members, who either declined to speak to us or didn’t return the calls. However, Wichita Falls District 5 City Councilor Steve Jackson did agree to speak to us.

“There’s no call for this,” Jackson said. “This is the reason I got into this and ran for my district. It’s just to make this a better place for our kids and our grandkids to grow up in.”

Dockery has not been arrested and charges have not been filed.

Texoma’s Homepage officials have reached out to Dockery for comment but have yet to hear back.