Crowell Chief of Police remembered

FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Granville Wyatt “Rusty” Moore, 70, passed away Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 in Knox County.

Funeral services will be held October, 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Western Trail Cowboy Church.

Ty Moore will officiate with Rev. Ron Fox assisting. Interment will follow at Crowell Cemetery.

Rusty was born April 30, 1949, in Austin, Texas to Due Rander Moore and Bertha Juanita Smith Moore. He was a graduate of Lanier High School and attended Central Texas College and Texas A&M University.

On August 22, 1970, he married Malinda Nell McBeath.

At the time of his death, Rusty was the Chief of Police in Crowell, as well as a farmer and rancher. He was a former Game Warden.

Survivors include his wife, Malinda McBeath Moore of Crowell; a son, Ty and wife Jayna Moore of Aola, Oklahoma; a daughter, Randi and husband Chris Myers of Krum, Texas.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Western Trail Cowboy Church in his memory.