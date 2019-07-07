Crowell community comes together for volunteer fire department

CROWELL (KFDX, KJTL)-

The city of Crowell came together Saturday to raise money for a local organization that means a lot to the community.

“It’s just fun to be here, it’s great for the community,” attendee Caleb Schlagal said.

People from all over came to Crowell today to participate in a mud bogging competition and eat at a fish fry, all to help a local organization.

“The fire department so we can keep us in nice good equipment and being able to serve Foard county with the best that we have,” Crowell volunteer firefighter Josh Schaaf said.

Only one car, The Grinch, made it through. Though you have to be 16 to compete, kids still had fun in the mud.

“Well we had a race, all the kids 10 and up [to run] through there and I didn’t win but we had a good mud fight and it was just fun,” Schlagal said.

Charles Dunn came from Crosbyton to compete.

“The first was a little over a hundred feet, the second run was 56, it got a lot sloppier during the day,” Dunn said. “Its been a good time out here, they’re really warm and welcoming and next year they need to have a lot more people.”

Attendees even got to see two medical helicopters fly in.

“Each year we keep adding something new and keep getting a little bit better,” Schaaf said. “This year we’re cooking over 300 pounds of fish, last year we actually ran out of fish.”

All who ate at the fish fry and competed in the mud bog helped make sure the fire department is well equipped to keep residents safe.

The Crowell mayor even stopped by for the benefit. After dark, the event wrapped up with a firework show set off by volunteer firefighters.