Cruise lines to suspend sailing from U.S. ports until September 15

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced Friday cruise lines will extend the suspension of sailing until September 15.

“Due to the ongoing situation within the U.S. related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended passenger operations,” the CLIA said in a statement. “The current No Sail Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will expire on 24 July, and although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States.”

A no sail order was initially put into effect on March 13 by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, that order was extended and is set to expire on July 24.

Below is the full statement released by the CLIA on Friday: