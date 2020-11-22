Crumbl Cookies owners explain complications of opening new store location during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The nation’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie company is aiming to open up a store in Wichita Falls around mid-January.

Crumbl Cookies plans on hiring 30 to 40 employees to become local bakers at the new location.

Although they said it’s been tough ordering parts and equipment with backorders, they’re ready to roll up their sleeves and get the store ready.

“Luckily, we’ve got a lot of great local partners here in town to help bring Crumbl Cookies to Wichita Falls,” Ryan Diller, Crumbl Cookies owner, said. “We’re excited to bring the world’s best gourmet cookie to Wichita Falls.”

Crumbl Cookies officials said they plan on having a “free cookie day” during their first week of opening.

“We know that people aren’t able to celebrate special occasions like they’re used to, but you can still let someone know that you’re thinking about them by sending them a box of cookies,” Ashley Diller, Crumbl Cookies owner, said.

We will have more updates when we learn more about when the store will open.