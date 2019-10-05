Cub scouts spend Saturday assisting disabled neighbor

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Some choose to press the snooze button on Saturdays, but that’s not the case for Cub Scout Troop 600 in Burkburnett.

A group of scouts between grades kindergarten and fifth grade spent their morning helping a local man who has Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

The boys jumped in to lend a hand in building a ramp, so the man is able to get out and about.

The cub scouts helped carry wood and bricks, build the ramp, and clear the front lawn of a walkway that will no longer be necessary with the ramp.

Although they’re young, Troop 600 scout Graysen Simpson understands how important it is to help his community.

“Today I got to take one of my friends here, and it’s been really good and fun and helpful to the people who live here and need the wheelchair ramp,” Simpson said.

The group finished the ramp in 2.5 hours.

Cub scouts wanted to contribute any way they could, especially if it meant using a shovel.

To help from the troop, find how to contact them here.