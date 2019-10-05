Cub scouts spend Saturday assisting disabled neighbor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Some choose to press the snooze button on Saturdays, but that’s not the case for Cub Scout Troop 600 in Burkburnett.

A group of scouts between grades kindergarten and fifth grade spent their morning helping a local man who has Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

The boys jumped in to lend a hand in building a ramp, so the man is able to get out and about.

The cub scouts helped carry wood and bricks, build the ramp, and clear the front lawn of a walkway that will no longer be necessary with the ramp.

Although they’re young, Troop 600 scout Graysen Simpson understands how important it is to help his community.

“Today I got to take one of my friends here, and it’s been really good and fun and helpful to the people who live here and need the wheelchair ramp,” Simpson said.

The group finished the ramp in 2.5 hours.

Cub scouts wanted to contribute any way they could, especially if it meant using a shovel.

To help from the troop, find how to contact them here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Recent Videos

Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"

National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food"

Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"

What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics"

Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks"

Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday"

Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo"

Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks"

MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students"

Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News