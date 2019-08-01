Cut loose, sing along to hits at 3rd annual Be the Voice for Animals fundraiser Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s going to be a ton of laughs and high vocals at Whiskeyta Friday night for the third annual Be the Voice for Animals karaoke fundraiser.

This fundraiser benefits P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic and Texas Pit Crew. Volunteer Erin Hudson said this fundraiser is a great way to give back and help local rescue groups take care of animals in need.

“Seeing animals in need is heartbreaking for anybody, and you wonder what can I do to save some of them, realizing you can’t save them all,” Hudson said. “Then can I put on a fun event at the same time that will raise awareness for both of these organizations, get people involved in the cause and give people a great time.”

Rod Goodgion was a walk-up singer last year who brought the crowd to their feet with some Frank Sinatra and because of that, this year he is a pre-selected singer.

“It’s just fun,” Goodgion said. “I’ve sung my whole life, but I don’t take this too serious in an event like this.”

Pre-selected and walk-up contestants will each compete for a $200 prize. Entry fee for walk-up contestants is $15 and the proceeds with go back to the rescue groups.

Folks can vote for pre-selected contestants, like Texoma’s Homepage’s very own Melanie Townsend who is trying to reach the goal of $400. Just search KFDX on Facebook, look for her fundraising post, and click the donate button. One dollar equals one vote. Doors open at 3 p.m. at Whiskeyta and the event lasts from 6-9 p.m.