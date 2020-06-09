Cyclist accused of assaulting BLM supporters arrested

More information has come out about a man caught on video accused of assaulting people putting up Black Lives Matter flyers.

On Friday night, police confirmed the suspect was 60-year-old Anthony Brennan the third, from Kensington. Detectives used facial-recognition software to identify the man after multiple neighbors reported him.



Officers then confirmed his identity in a routine traffic stop later that day and within a few hours investigators served a search warrant and found the same orange helmet on his porch Brennan is seen wearing in the video. Brennan is charged with three counts of second-degree assault.