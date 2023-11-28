ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — After running around with fellow stray dogs in the area, Doc, the miniature Dachshund, is ready to settle into his forever home.

An approximately three-year-old boy, Doc, was picked up by Electra Animal Control last week after living on the streets with other dogs.

While he may take a little while to warm up to new friends, Doc is a socialite who gets along great with people and pups alike, animal control officials said, saying he’s “Just a doll!”

Doc’s also very cuddly and enjoys a good snuggle in his pals’ laps, they added.

For $135, Doc can be adopted from the Electra Animal Control. While he’s not currently neutered, this fee will cover that surgery, Heartworm and rabies testing, DHP2PPV vaccine and one-month flea, tick and heartworm prevention.

To learn more about Doc or any of the other adoptable dogs, visit Electra Animal Control’s website or call (940) 414-3124.