WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023!

Friday morning started off mild, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but the day will warm up into the mid 80s.

A dry line is moving through the area, but there’s too much warm air for any of Texoma to see any thunderstorms develop.

The weekend temperatures will cool down into the 70s before warming back up to the 80s next week.