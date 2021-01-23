David Spiller, Craig Carter to face-off in Texas House District 68 runoff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — David Spiller and Craig Carter will go head to head in a runoff election for the Texas House District 68 seat.

Spiller received 43.3% of the vote and Carter received 17.8%.

Despite Spiller getting more votes, in order for a candidate to be declared the winner, that candidate must get the majority of the vote (50%), not a plurality.

The last person to sit in the Texas House District 68 seat was Rep. Drew Springer who stepped down from the role after being elected to the Texas Senate District 30 seat.

Former United States Secretary of Energy and Texas Governor Rick Perry endorsed Spiller in this race.

There is no set date for the runoff election.