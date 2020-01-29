1  of  3
Daycare worker fired after writing on baby

FLORIDA (WBBH) — A Florida daycare provider has been fired after writing on a child’s stomach with marker.

According to the child’s mother, Heather Chisum, “Mom I’m out of diapers pls read my report” was written on the stomach of Milo, her 1-year-old son.

Chisum said her kids go to Children’s Education Center of the Islands in Sanibel.

In a Facebook post, Chisum explained that every day they put a “daily report” paper in her son’s lunch box.

Chisum said these reports update parents on their child’s day, including if they need diapers or wipes at school.

“I guess yesterday they wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that,” she said in the post. 

