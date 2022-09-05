WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many were left wondering where their favorite soap families were on Labor Day when paid advertisements started to show in place of Days of Our Lives.

The residents of the fictional town of Salem, like most of the United States, had Labor Day off.

NBC did not produce a new episode of Days of Our Lives for Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. New episodes of the popular show will resume Tuesday, September 6.

As a reminder, this is the last week that Days of Our Lives will air on NBC as the long-running soap is moving to Peacock streaming services. After Friday you will need to subscribe to Peacock to keep up with all the happenings in Salem.