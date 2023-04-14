WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The deadline to file your taxes is only four days away…and local income tax services like VITA are here to help.

VITA provides a free service for households that make less than 60 -thousand dollars a year. Last year alone, the VITA program helped 3,100 people and families save more than a million dollars in tax prep fees and put 5 million dollars back into our community through refunds.

Program Director Genevieve Anderson says the most frequent errors the I.R.S. sees are filing status and dependents. “The IRS is coming down so hard on people for that these last couple years, and it’s always sad and unfortunate because he’s like; I’ve been doing this for eight years, and now they’ve caught up to you.

So it’s the filing status and dependency because dependency rules can change year to year, and it always depends upon the age, if somebody is in school if you pay more than half their support, there are all these factors that you don’t think about, you may be like: well he’s my kid I’m claiming them, or they’re 18, I’m not claiming them. Either statement can be true or false depending upon other details of the situation,” Program Director, Genevieve Anderson, said.

Anderson says if you think you’re going to owe, you need to get it filed before the 18th, or you will get a failure to file penalty. If you are getting a refund from a 2019 return and haven’t filed, yet, you also have a deadline. Once three years have passed, you’ll lose all the refund money. You can find information on the services provided by VITA here.