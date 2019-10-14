Deadly crash on Texas roadway leaves one law enforcement officer dead and another injured

WACO (KFDX/KJTL) — A deadly crash on a Texas roadway leaves one law enforcement officer dead and another injured.

It happened Friday in Riesel east of Waco.

According to officials, falls county deputy Matt Jones was killed and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow was injured trying to help a driver on the side of State Highway 6.

It had been raining, and authorities believe the vehicle hydroplaned before hitting the two.

The driver who hit the officers was also injured and taken to a hospital.

No word yet on whether the driver will face charges.