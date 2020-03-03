Death toll climbs after Tennessee tornadoes

TENNESSEE (NBC News) — At least 22 people are dead after tornadoes ripped through central Tennessee overnight.

Tennessee’s State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the death toll late Tuesday morning. Authorities have warned it may continue to climb.

“We’re doing everything we can to respond to this. That being said, it’s a very difficult situation. And we’ll be expanding that response as the day unfolds and we understand even greater what the damages are,” Governor Bill Lee said.

Drone footage revealed houses ripped apart in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville.

The Music City was also hit hard. Nashville’s fire department responded to reports of 40 building collapses around the city, with heavy damage downtown and in East Nashville.

“Chaos,” said Blakely Galbraith, a resident of Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood.

“Our apartments got hit the worst in our neighborhood,” Galbraith said. “Cars on top of our garage were overturned.”

