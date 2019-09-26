Delta lifted its 8-hour flight limit for emotional support animals

News
Posted: / Updated:

Delta travelers who need to fly with their emotional support animals can now take them on longer flights, thanks to a recent amendment in the carrier’s support and service animal policy.

To comply with federal guidance, Delta lifted its 8-hour flight limit for emotional support animals.

Delta officials say they worked with the Department of Transportation and other business groups to develop a solution that protects those on board, but also allows emotional support animals on longer flights.

Pit bulls, however, still are not allowed on Delta flights.

Travelers who intend to travel with an emotional support animal must submit valid documentation at least 48 hours before their flight.

