Democratic candidate Mike Collier’s campaign for Lt. Governor makes stop in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier stopped by Wichita County Democratic Party headquarters today to start spreading his campaign’s message.
Collier said his business background, and more than 20 years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant, make him the right choice to replace sitting Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
Commenting on next year’s election on Wednesday, Collier said he has faith in the integrity of our voting system.
“Nobody is presenting evidence to suggest there is voter fraud,” Collier said.
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick argues that more reform is needed and supports legislation like Texas Senate Bill 7.
“We are not going to put up with it anymore. The bill is needed because Americans no longer trust the system,” Patrick said.
Collier said his campaign plans on returning to Wichita County again soon.