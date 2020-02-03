Democrats make final Iowa caucus push

IOWA (NBC News) — It’s down to the wire for Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa.

Voters gather to caucus tonight, the first official nominating contest of the 2020 election.

The process is unique.

Voters have to physically group themselves by candidate in each precinct.

If the candidate doesn’t get 15 percent of the caucus crowd at a location, voters can realign themselves one time.

“The fact that you’re going out with your, your neighbors your, your teachers, your coaches and actually having conversations about the issues and I think that’s a really good thing for democracy,” says caucus observer Jack Ryan.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Olk4gs