Democrats prepare for 2 days of presidential debates in Miami

In this June 24, 2019, photo, a billboard advertises the Democratic Presidential Debates across from the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, in Miami. Don’t envy NBC News executive Rashida Jones, who is behind this week’s inaugural Democratic presidential debate and will have to juggle 20 candidates, five news personalities and, it’s likely, one tweeting president.. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami (KFDX/KJTL) – The first Democratic Presidential Primary Debates of the 2020 election cycle will take place this week in downtown Miami at the Arsht Center.

20 candidates vying to be the Democratic Presidential nominee lay out their cases for America.

The debates will be held over two nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. They will be airing live on KFDX News Channel 3 and streaming on Texoma’s Homepage.

Here’s the lineup for both nights:

Wednesday Night:

Elizabeth Warren

Cory Booker

Julián Castro

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Tulsi Gabbard

Jay Inslee

Bill de Blasio

Tim Ryan

Thursday night:

Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris

Pete Buttigieg

Kirsten Gillibrand

Michael Bennet

John Hickenlooper

Eric Swalwell

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

“I think this is a very good opportunity to present their platforms to voters. Yes we have 20 candidates, they have the same positions on some issues, but they also have different policies, different ideas that they’re bringing to the voters. So this will be a very good opportunity for the voters to see what they’re proposing and to inform and get as much information as they can on where they stand,” said Luisana Fernandez, Hispanic Media Press Secretary for the Florida Democratic Party.

Picking Florida for the first debate makes sense. The state has always been battleground in elections. This election cycle, is no different.

“This is a state where we’ve gained so much momentum with Democratic voters, who came really close with (Andrew) Gillum and others we feel like we can build on that,” said Adrienne Watson, Deputy Communications Director for the DNC.