DENVER (KDVR) — All security screenings, trains and departures were temporarily stopped at Denver International Airport after a security issue Friday afternoon.

The airport said that at 1:37 p.m., a person passed through the A bridge security checkpoint with a prohibited item.

TSA and officers from the Denver Police Department responded and were able to locate the person and the prohibited item shortly thereafter.

A passenger at the airport told FOX31 there was a loudspeaker announcement saying that there had been a “breach.”

Around 2:10 p.m. planes that had been sitting on the tarmac began taking off and shortly after the airport tweeted that normal operations were resuming.

A person at the airport shared a photo with FOX31 that showed a person in police during the stoppage. It’s unclear if the person is facing charges or even connected to the security incident.

A person detained at Denver International Airport during a security incident on Sept. 1, 2023

Friday is expected to be one of the biggest travel days of the year with this expected to be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year.

About 78,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport Friday according to a release from the airport.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. FOX31 has reached out to DIA for more information.