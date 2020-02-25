Denver pit bull ban stands

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) — Denver’s city council on Monday didn’t have enough votes to override Mayor Michael Hancock’s veto of a bill that would allow pit bulls to be licensed in the city.

The council needed nine votes for the override, and the vote was 8-5.

The city council on February 11th voted to repeal the pit bull ban that has been in place for three decades.

Three days later, on February 14th, Hancock vetoed the repeal.

The pit bull ban was enacted in 1989, after 20 people were attacked by pit bulls in a five-year span, according to a 2005 article by Kory A. Nelson, senior assistant city attorney for the City and County of Denver, which outlined the history of the ban.

