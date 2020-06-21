Deputies stabbed with knife in Lubbock, suspect info released by LCSO

(LUBBOCK)— After two sheriff’s deputies were stabbed, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued an update and an image of the suspect.

The following is the LCSO statement:

At Approximately 6:40 p.m. two Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were stabbed near the Walmart at Quaker & South Loop.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Lubbock Police Department are on scene investigating the stabbing of two Sheriff’s Deputies.

At this time both deputies have been transported to a nearby hospital, where the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The suspect is still at large, described as a black male, around 5’8 wearing a Gray shirt, black pants. The suspect was last seen running Northbound across South Loop. We will update as more information is available. Local law enforcement were able to obtain a photo of the suspect.

We will update as more information is available.

Two officers were stabbed in the 3800 block of South Loop 289 according to eyewitnesses just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department and EMS responded.

Roughly 45 minutes after the incident LCSO confirmed two deputies were stabbed. LCSO said they both suffered serious injuries and were taken by EMS to University Medical Center.

Police set up a search perimeter north of the stabbing location at the time of the initial version of this report. Police blocked off traffic on the access road in front of Jason’s Deli and IHOP.

About an hour after the incident, police were seen setting up at 66th Street and Temple Avenue.

LCSO just before 8:30 p.m. released an image of the suspect. The suspect was described as “a Black male, around 5’8 wearing a gray shirt, black pants.”

Lubbock Police said anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect can call 911 or the non-emergency line at (806) 775-1600.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.