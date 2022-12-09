WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it.

When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it. The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a charge of fugitive-failure to identify.

The Wichita County Deputy said he stopped a vehicle on Brook Avenue on Friday, December 9, 2022, for a traffic violation and the passenger was acting nervous and said his name was Ted Robertson.

The deputy asked him what Ted was short for, and the man said Theodore, and that is when he was tripped up, and admitted he was really Charles Scott Sanders and had a warrant.

When Sanders exited the vehicle, the deputy found a glass pipe containing a burnt crystal-like substance under the seat. The driver was also in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sanders was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify a Fugitive, and Parole Violation. According to jail records, Sanders has been arrested 50 times.