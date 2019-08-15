DEVELOPING: Decomposed body found under bridge near Henrietta

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Department of public safety investigators are trying to determine what led to a man’s death after finding his body Thursday. The man’s body was found under a bridge a little more than six miles east of Henrietta on US Highway 287.

Sgt. Dan Buesing said the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 3 p.m. Thursday from bridge surveyors who found the body. The man was driving a Harley Davidson when he went off the highway between two bridges and crashed down below.

“DPS troopers and Clay County Sheriff’s Office are trying to make an identification on the person right now as well as get some information off of the motorcycle,” Buesing said. “All of that is ongoing.”

Buesing said the man’s body had been there for some time and is badly decomposed.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.