Dexter Learning to open full-time school

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Officials with Dexter Learning have launched a revolutionary new school in downtown Wichita Falls.

The full-time program is open to students aged 8- to 15-years-old and begins in August 2019.

The first session is open to a limited number of students who are not reaching their full potential in traditional or government schooling.

The full-time program focuses on the core areas of literacy, scientific and mathematical thinking, communication, physical and mental well-being, good citizenship and technical skills.

There is no age segregation, individual class periods, isolated subjects, mandatory attendance or formal lectures. Each student follows their own personalized learning path through the Dexter software platform and works with their learning coach on a weekly basis.

Dexter students learn by doing with hands-on projects and activities.

“Dexter is pioneering a new model of education that both improves quality and reduces costs. From 12-year-olds understanding calculus to 10-year-old entrepreneurs, we’re challenging what children can understand and at what age. It has taken us two years to get to this point and we’re excited to provide the world’s best education right here in Wichita Falls, TX. Dexter students are change agents and doers – expect to see their positive impact throughout the community,” CEO Michael Olaya said.

About 10,000 square feet of the downtown facility is being renovated with the aim of creating a revolutionary new learning environment that will draw in families from across the region.

Unlike a traditional school focused primarily on instruction, Dexter is an environment that encourages self-directed learning and growth. From a music studio to a virtual reality lab, Dexter students have regular access to specialized equipment and experiences.

Full-time members have access to Dexter Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.—6 p.m. year-round.

Dexter has a strong commitment to providing equal access to all and is actively raising a scholarship fund to provide means and merit-based financial assistance.

To apply for the full-time school or contribute to the scholarship fund, visit dexterlearning.com.