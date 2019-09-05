(KFDX/KJTL) — Dick’s sporting goods is reviewing whether to continue to sell firearms.

The company is weighing the results from 135 stores which no longer carry guns.

Dick’s pulled firearms out of 10 stores last fall as a test.

It expanded that test to 125 more stores earlier this year.

Dick’s still has about 600 stores that sell hunting products, including firearms.

The company made headlines last year in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida High School.

It stopped selling assault-style weapons or high-capacity magazines that can allow shooters to fire many more bullets without stopping to reload.

It also stopped selling any weapon to buyers younger than 21 years old.