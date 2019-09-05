1  of  2
Breaking News
ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting WSJ: Man who sold rifle to Odessa shooter was from Lubbock

Dick’s sporting goods is reviewing whether to continue to sell firearms

News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Dick’s sporting goods is reviewing whether to continue to sell firearms.

The company is weighing the results from 135 stores which no longer carry guns.

Dick’s pulled firearms out of 10 stores last fall as a test.

It expanded that test to 125 more stores earlier this year.

Dick’s still has about 600 stores that sell hunting products, including firearms.

The company made headlines last year in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida High School.

It stopped selling assault-style weapons or high-capacity magazines that can allow shooters to fire many more bullets without stopping to reload.

It also stopped selling any weapon to buyers younger than 21 years old.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

American Eagle

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Eagle"

Trump immigration wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump immigration wall"

suicide care initiative

Thumbnail for the video titled "suicide care initiative"

Dicks sporting goods and guns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicks sporting goods and guns"

Gun violence, Rep Arrington

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun violence, Rep Arrington"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-5-19"

Alternative peer group, students with drug addiction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alternative peer group, students with drug addiction"

What the Tech: Facebook face identification

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Facebook face identification"

WFPD: Woman jailed after taking man's truck

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: Woman jailed after taking man's truck"

Multiple units respond to Harrison Apartments Wednesday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple units respond to Harrison Apartments Wednesday night"

Multiple units respond to Harrison Apartments Wednesday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple units respond to Harrison Apartments Wednesday night"

Kemp Wildlife and Rehabilitation could be closing after 30 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kemp Wildlife and Rehabilitation could be closing after 30 years"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News