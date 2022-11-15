LUBBOCK, Texas — Dillard’s will expand its presence in Lubbock by building a “flagship” 220,000-square-foot store inside the former Sears location at the South Plains Mall. The new location will replace the two current Dillard’s locations in the mall.

“We are pleased to enhance our presence at South Plains Mall, further solidifying the center as one of West Texas’ premier shopping destinations,” said Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard II. “Today’s announcement underscores and celebrates our 50-year service commitment to our Lubbock-area customers.”

Dillard’s opened its South Plains Mall store in July 1972, according to a press release.

“The new store will feature Dillard’s latest enhancements in store design, merchandising and technology and feature a premium lineup of brands,” the same press release said.

Construction is slated to begin immediately, with an anticipated opening date in early 2024, the release said.

